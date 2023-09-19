TAMUCC kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month celebration

Event coordinators have planned a month-long series of events, discussions, celebrations and art.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Island university had a kick-off celebration on campus to celebrate the beginning of Hispanic Heritage Month Monday.

TAMU-CC will be hosting events throughout Hispanic Heritage Month, most of which are free and available to the public. An event coordinator for the kick-off celebration, Andrea Montalvo-Hamid, said the events will help spread awareness about the differences and similarities across different Latino and Hispanic cultures.

"I think it's really important...recognizing our culture but also the differences within it because I think, especially because we're in south Texas and by the border, I think everyone that doesn't know people who are Latino or Hispanic assumes everyone is Mexican but there are over 20 Spanish speaking countries. and it's important that people learn about that," said Montalvo-Hamid.

The Hispanic Heritage Month events will feature portrait exhibitions, mental wellness and community discussions, and dining hall celebrations.