Texas A&M Galveston Professor and Director of the Gulf Center for Sea Turtle Research Dr. Christopher Marshall and his team saved about 70 sea turtles from the cold.

Since then, they've saved around 70 sea turtles, and on February 23rd, they were able to release 25 of those back into the water about 13 miles offshore.

Why was this saving necessary?

Sea turtles are reptiles so they are cold-blooded. This means when the temperature of the water drop below 50 degrees °F, the sea turtles start to slow down, stop eating and go hypothermic.

“It’s just like you and I can go hypothermic if we were out in the snow, running around in fifteen-degree temperatures, eventually, we’d slow down and stop eating and stop moving too," said Dr. Marshall.

Dr. Marshall said since the hospital is so new, their resources are already depleted. If you'd like to help the hospital out, here are some ways to donate:

