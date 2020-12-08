x
Tanker explosion shuts down most of U.S. 75, authorities say

All lanes on the northbound side of the highway had been shut down after the incident near Renner Road, officials said.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.

A tanker explosion shut down all northbound lanes of U.S. 75 and some southbound lanes Wednesday, Texas Department of Transportation officials said. 

A fuel truck overturned and fuel spilled, Richardson police said in a tweet. A vehicle fire then broke out.

The explosion happened sometime around 10 a.m., TxDOT officials said.

According to police, all northbound lanes are currently shut down at the Campbell Road exit.

The southbound lanes appear to have reopened.

The incident is near the President George Bush Turnpike.