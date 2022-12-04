Taste of Aggieland draws people in from all over the Brazos Valley

After missing last year due to COVID, the 2022 event had more than 30 restaurants from the Bryan-College Station area.

BRYAN, Texas — A Taste of Aggieland 2022 was hosted by the Bryan/College Station Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday. The event had a mixture of old and new restaurants and chains, with more than 30 in attendance according to President/CEO Glen Brewer.

"Thrilled to be here at our 28th annual Taste of Aggieland after missing last year for COVID," Brewer said. "I think it's just another step in the road back to recovery and getting everybody out here."

President Brewer expected close to 1,000 people to be in attendance at the Brazos County Expo Center on Tuesday.

"We have restaurants that are members of the chamber. We like to get them out into the public. They can show off their fares," Brewer said. "They can have people that maybe have not ever gone by the restaurant that come by and get a sample or maybe they go to the restaurant all the time but this time they are going to try something different. It's just a great way to get people and restaurants together."

Along with the fantastic, desserts, appetizers, main course, and even drinks was a cross-town cook-off between two of the Brazos Valley's best, College Station high school and Bryan high school.

"Our kids do great, they pour their heart and their souls into this. A lot of them work in the industry," Bryan high school culinary arts instructor Amanda Shortt said. "They're doing it at school, then they go home and they do and then they go to work and they do it and they go to bed and wake up and they're back at it again."

Both schools were tasked with making a pork dish in a certain amount of time. Then they were graded on the presentation of their dish and of course taste.

"These kids love it and we're like a family. We work together every day and they come into class and they're excited to be there," College Station high school culinary arts instructor Kayla Poe said. "They work hard, and like you said they pour their heart into it and they love it."