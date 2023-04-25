Sister of Taylor Swift fan killed after Houston concert thanks Swifties for all their support

April Bancroft said she surprised her little brother Jacob with Taylor Swift tickets for Christmas. They were headed home from the concert when he was killed.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Jacob Lewis and his sister, April Bancroft, had been looking forward to Taylor Swift's Era Tour concert in Houston for months.

She surprised her little brother with tickets back in December.

“It was my Christmas present to him because he had never been to see Taylor,” April told Rolling Stone. “I told him if it was any show it was this one because he had to see her sing everything that she’s ever come out with. The concert was absolutely amazing. We had so much fun.”

In the week leading up to the concert, April's Twitter feed told the story of how excited they were. She and Jacob were counting down the days.

You need to calm down, it’s just Taylor Swift #HoustonTSErasTour pic.twitter.com/i44Zwa3QVx — April Bancroft (@apriltheswiftie) April 21, 2023

When Swift took the stage at NRG Stadium, they sang along, danced and had a blast.

Both siblings shared a playful video from the concert never dreaming it would be Jacob's last Twitter post.

What had been a magical night with three hours of Swift's music took a tragic turn on the way home.

Their car broke down on the Southwest Freeway early Saturday, so Lewis was trying to push it to the shoulder. The 20-year-old was struck by an oncoming vehicle and killed, according to Houston police.

The driver left the scene but a wrecker driver saw what happened and followed him, relaying his location to the 911 dispatcher. Police arrested Alan Hayes, 34, and charged him with DWI and failure to stop and render aid.

I cannot even describe the pain I feel at this moment for the loss of my brother. We loved you so much @taylorswift13. Thank you for making this our last memory together #JacobLewis https://t.co/cRHT5T54YT — April Bancroft (@apriltheswiftie) April 24, 2023

The family has been touched by the response from fellow Swifties who've sent countless messages of support.

"I cannot express the overwhelming happiness and gratitude from every #Swiftie out there. Thank you thank you thank you," April tweeted. " ... your words have inspired me through my day so much."

I cannot express the overwhelming happiness and gratitude from every #Swiftie out there. Thank you thank you thank you. I will get to your messages eventually if I haven’t already, your words have inspired me through my day so much. — April Bancroft (@apriltheswiftie) April 24, 2023

Swifties have also donated tens of thousands of dollars to a GoFundMe set up on the family's behalf. Thousands of fans made $13 donations in a nod to Swift's lucky number and the account had over $110,000 by Tuesday morning.

“It’s just wild to see Jacob impact so many people,” April told Rolling Stone. “How so many people want to instantly give back is amazing.”

The family said they'll use the money to set up a theater scholarship in Jacob's name at his alma mater in Katy ISD.