Phishing scam seeking personal information targets Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation licensees

An email disguising as the TDLR that recipients may experience issues with their licenses if they don't comply

AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation licensee alerted TDLR on a scam email asking for personal information.

Recipients of the email are being misinformed that TDLR is in need of all licensees to confirm their personal information on the website or to expect "issues with their license."

TDLR said in a statement they have sent no such email.

Recipients who do access the link are taken to a site disguised as the TDLR website and are asked to provide their date of birth, social security and driver license number.

In their statement, TDLR reminded Texans to protect their personal information while online by never disclosing your password to anyone, including TDLR representatives, creating unique passwords when setting up an account, using a secure browser and double checking the URL link, confirming that is connected to Texas.gov