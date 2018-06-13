A Grimes County teenager was treated for gunshot wounds after his friend allegedly shot him in the face during an internet challenge gone wrong.

In the fad challenge, known as “You Lackin,” a participant brandishes a loaded firearm at an unsuspecting victim and asks “you lackin?” to provoke them to pull out a firearm in return. Participants are not supposed to fire on one another. The term “you lackin” refers to “lacking” a firearm.

The 16-year-old victim remains hospitalized in stable condition.

His friend, 17-year-old Raul Garcia Jr., faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, which is a second-degree felony. If convicted, Garcia could face up to 20 years in prison and a fine up to $10,000.

According to the Grime’s county Sheriff’s Office, the teens obtained firearms in the Richards area by trading marijuana for two handguns. The teens pulled onto the side of the roadway on FM 149 east of Richards and attempted to video one another while playing “You Lackin.”

The pair continued traveling east bound on FM 149. Garcia told investigators that the victim asked to play the game a second time with the car in motion. While driving, Garcia kept his right hand on the steering wheel and held the handgun in his left hand. When the vehicle hit a bump in the road the gun discharged, striking the victim in the face.

According to the Grime’s County Sheriff’s Office, Garcia threw the handguns out of the vehicle and made a 911 call stating that his friend had been shot. Garcia then transported the victim to a hospital in Huntsville.

Authorities detained Garcia in the hospital parking lot and the 16-year-old was admitted for medical treatment.

Grime's County Sheriff's Investigators and Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Warden K9 Units recovered the handguns after a search of the roadside along FM 149 near the Grimes/Montgomery County line.

