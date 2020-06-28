Teen arrested in College Station Motel 6 robbery, assault, charged in shooting

Jermaine Moore, 17, was arrested Friday for robbing a motel employee in College Station. He was later charged in a shooting at an apartment complex the day before.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The teen who was arrested Friday for a robbery and assault on a College Station motel employee has now been charged with a shooting that happened the day before.

Jermaine Moore, 17, whose residence in Brazos County Jail records is listed as Brenham, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and discharge of a firearm. He is still facing a charge of robbery in the Motel 6 incident on June 26.

The shooting happened June 25 at the Dominik Apartments on the 700 block of Dominik Drive just after 11 a.m. Police said a witness told them he saw a male pull out a gun and fire towards another male before running away from the scene.

Police said one of the victims reported while they knew the suspects, they were not going to name names. The victim said two males and a female showed up to the apartment complex to confront them about an ongoing dispute. The victim allegedly told police he went outside to confront the three people and one of the males pulled out a gun and shot at him, but missed, and the victim ran back in his apartment. The three people got into a car and drove away from the scene, according to another witness.

On June 26, an investigator with the Franklin Police Department contacted investigators with the College Station Police Department and said they had video evidence of the shooting. The person who turned in the evidence to Franklin PD identified Moore as the shooter in the video and identified the other male and female with him.

Upon searching the victim's apartment in College Station, investigators found a bullet hole and the bullet that had been fired at one of the victims but missed. Investigators said they talked to the other male who was with Moore when the confrontation took place, but he said he did not witness the shooting but heard the gun go off. He said he was getting into his vehicle at the time and did not see who fired the gun.