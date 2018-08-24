BRYAN, Texas—Every year, firefighters from across the nation campaign to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

And, here at home, the Bryan Fire Department raised a record $40,000 last year with their Fill the Boot campaign. The money goes to local children, so they can attend Camp for All, and the money also helps with other expenses.

On Thursday, those firefighters had some fun while also spreading awareness. And, it was all organized by one amazing kid.

Peter Ramirez is on a mission.

The A&M Consolidated High School student wants the world to know about Muscular Dystrophy.

“Muscular dystrophy has many, many, different types,” said Ramirez.

“I have spinal muscular atrophy—SMA, but that’s just one type,” he added.

August is SMA awareness month, so Ramirez asked a couple of his friends to help spread the word.

“We might smash someone with a pie,” he said.

And, the Bryan Firefighters stepped up to the challenge.

The SMA Challenge that is—a pie in the face!

It’s just one thing the firefighters do during the year to help raise money and awareness for MD.

“All the money they raise helps put on the MDA camp, or help sends kids to camp,” said Ramirez.

“It also helps us cover our medical expenses when we go to the MDA clinic,” he added.

But it’s really a connection between local heroes and some kids who’ve overcome obstacles to be a voice for Muscular Dystrophy.

“It’s important for us to be involved in their lives just as much as they’re involved in ours,” said Daniel Buford with the Bryan Fire Department.

“It just means a lot,” said Ramirez.

