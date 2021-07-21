TEEX fires up facilities to train new firefighters

The Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service held its 59th annual Industrial Fire School with over 700 trainers and participants.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — According to the U.S. Fire Administration (FEMA), there were over 1.2 million fires in the United States in 2019.

Over at the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (TEEX), they’re making sure the men and women who help put out those fires are ready for anything.

Unlike any school you’ve ever seen with hands-on training you won’t get anywhere else in the world, TEEX’s industrial training lights up the sky and soaks the ground.

“The students will get some of the highest level of education on some of the best props that you’ll find in the world,” TEEX Division Director Gordon Lohmeyer said.

I suited up with @teextweet during their 59th annual Industrial Fire School this morning…how did I do as a firefighter?🔥



Watch @KAGSnews tonight at 10 to find out! pic.twitter.com/fQf9LfUJjZ — Elisabeth Tharp (@elisabeththarp1) July 21, 2021

These props are designed to simulate pretty much any disaster, so when the participants leave, they’re prepared for anything.

“Their ability to perform skillsets necessary to protect their communities is important.”

Over 700 trainers and participants fill the almost 300-acre complex each year, eager to teach and learn.

“Feels good, I mean it’s hot, but I’m from here so I’m used to this, just not necessarily in bunker gear,” Station 81-Marathon FD Nikki Alverez said.

The sun was hot but the training was hotter, the closest they’ll get to fight a real fire.

“I’m really appreciative,” Alverez said, “I think this is some of the best training I’ll get for it.”

For 59 years, this school has been educating some of America’s finest, without it though, that knowledge could be lost.

“Things tend to drop off and then these firefighters won’t have what they need to keep themselves safe or their facilities safe,” Fire Captain for Shell Nichole Jacks said, “giving back to make sure the next generation has the best instructions, the best guidance coming into this is an honor.”