BRYAN, Texas — Temperatures are dropping and many are turning to their heaters for their Texas warmth.

But is your heater safe to use right now?

It doesn’t matter how old your heater is, you could still be in danger if you’re not maintaining it well. One local technician says one of the most common heater problems is having a carbon monoxide leak in the house.

“The problem with that is it’s a gas that you can’t smell. It can be potentially fatal. So that is one big reason we recommend having a furnace regularly looked at. In homes though, there are a lot of homes we go into with carbon monoxide detectors,” said Barker’s Senior Technician Zac Middleton.

Middleton added that there are many safety devices in a heater to prevent dangerous situations from erupting. But it is up to each individual to keep those devices in check.

According to Bryan Fire Department, there were about 60,000 heater fires just last year. And many of them may be due to personal heaters.

“Space heaters should be plugged directly into the outlet because they have a high draw for power. Make sure they’re not next to any high combustible items. Some people will set them next to their bed. And their blankets or sheeting and can actually ignite if they’re too close to the space heaters,” said Bryan Fire Marshal Marc McFeron.

So, whether it be your home heater or your personal one, make sure to have your heaters inspected so you have clean ones to use safely this cold season.

ALSO POPULAR ON KAGSTV.COM: