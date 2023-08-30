Temple High School temporarily placed on a secure hold after student brings weapon to campus, one arrest made

According to the school district, the hold ended just before 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple ISD sent a letter to families regarding an incident where a student brought a weapon to Temple High School on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

According to the school district, a student reported that he thought another student had a weapon in his backpack to a School Resource Officer around 7:45 a.m.

The school was then placed on a secure hold while the officer located the student, Temple ISD says.

The school district says the student and the weapon were immediately taken into custody and the secure hold was ended at about 8:59 a.m., additional Temple PD officers were called in to assist the investigation.

In the letter to parents, Temple ISD states the following:

"We cannot comment on an open investigation but we are grateful for the student who made the initial report and for the quick response from TPD and campus administration. Safety is our first priority and we will continue to work with everyone in the school community to make this happen."

There is currently no other information available.

