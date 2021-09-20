Ten College Station ISD seniors receive national recognition

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Ten College Station ISD seniors were named semifinalists in the 67th annual National Merit Scholarship competition.
According to a CSISD press release, there are 2,500 National Merit Scholarships up from grabs for high schoolers all over the nation. Each scholarship is worth $2,500.
If students want to compete for one of the scholarships, they must take the 2020 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT®).
Ten of the highest-scoring students are located right here in College Station.
The Semifinalist are as follows:
Srikrishna Darbha | CSHS
Yuxiang Gao | CSHS
Lydia Demlow | AMCHS
Sabrina Hu | AMCHS
Andrew Larsen | AMCHS
Valeria Macri | AMCHS
Cathy Miao | AMCHS
Michael Peng | AMCHS
Zachary Wang | AMCHS
Sean Zhang | AMCHS
CSISD said they average 12.5 semifinalists a year over the past 19 years.
These ten students are in a pool of 16,000 semifinalists nationwide, hoping to receive one of the 2,500 scholarships. The scholarship winners will be announced between April and July.