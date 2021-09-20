Ten College Station ISD seniors receive national recognition

Students from A&M Consolidated and College Station High Schools were named National Merit Semifinalists.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Ten College Station ISD seniors were named semifinalists in the 67th annual National Merit Scholarship competition.

According to a CSISD press release, there are 2,500 National Merit Scholarships up from grabs for high schoolers all over the nation. Each scholarship is worth $2,500.

If students want to compete for one of the scholarships, they must take the 2020 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT®).

Ten of the highest-scoring students are located right here in College Station.

The Semifinalist are as follows:

Srikrishna Darbha | CSHS

Yuxiang Gao | CSHS

Lydia Demlow | AMCHS

Sabrina Hu | AMCHS

Andrew Larsen | AMCHS

Valeria Macri | AMCHS

Cathy Miao | AMCHS

Michael Peng | AMCHS

Zachary Wang | AMCHS

Sean Zhang | AMCHS

CSISD said they average 12.5 semifinalists a year over the past 19 years.

These ten students are in a pool of 16,000 semifinalists nationwide, hoping to receive one of the 2,500 scholarships. The scholarship winners will be announced between April and July.