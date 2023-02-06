x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Wife of Robertson County News Publisher laid to rest on Feb. 3

In place of flowers or gifts, Teresa Hair-Phillips asked those to consider donating food or other needed items to local animal shelters.
Credit: Dennis Phillips - Facebook

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas — Teresa Hair-Phillips, the wife of Dennis Phillips, who was previously the Publisher for Robertson County News, was laid to rest on Friday, Feb. 3 at the Memorial Funeral Home in Hearne, TX.

According to the respective Facebook post from Dennis Phillips, Teresa asks those who wish to give gifts to consider donating food or other needed items to the H.O.P.E. Animal Rescue Center in Hearne or Urgent Animals of Hearne Robertson County in reflection of her love for pets.

Click here to view the full post.

More Videos

In Other News

Texas A&M researchers are using a $2.3 million grant to help fight cancer

Before You Leave, Check This Out