Wife of Robertson County News Publisher laid to rest on Feb. 3

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas — Teresa Hair-Phillips, the wife of Dennis Phillips, who was previously the Publisher for Robertson County News , was laid to rest on Friday, Feb. 3 at the Memorial Funeral Home in Hearne, TX .

According to the respective Facebook post from Dennis Phillips, Teresa asks those who wish to give gifts to consider donating food or other needed items to the H.O.P.E. Animal Rescue Center in Hearne or Urgent Animals of Hearne Robertson County in reflection of her love for pets.