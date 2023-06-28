Celebration of Life service to be held for Terry Price on July 8

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Following the news of longtime Texas A&M football coach Terry Price's passing on June 23, the date and location for a Celebration of Life service has been announced.
The service will be held on Saturday, July 8 at Central Baptist Church in College Station. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m., with the service starting two hours afterwards, at 11 a.m. A final campus drive-by for Coach Price will also be held that day, but full details have not yet been revealed.
Additionally, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the 12th Man Foundation in Coach Price's memory to establish a Terry Price Memorial Fund.
Central Baptist Church is located at 1991 FM-158 East in College Station.
