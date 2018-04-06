COLLEGE STATION, Texas - On Monday evening 21 bike riders from the University of Texas will arrive in College Station as part of a fundraiser to raise money to fight cancer.

As part of the Texas 4000 event, riders will travel 4,000 miles in 70 days. The 70-day bike ride is the longest annual charity bike ride in the world.

The riders are riding for cancer - fighting for a cancer-free future.

However, biking isn't the only part of the riders journey. Each student has to volunteer more than 50 hours in the community.

There are different routes riders can take, but the "Ozarks Route" will bring the riders right here to the Brazos Valley.

All routes will bring the riders to the final destination - Anchorage, Alaska.

To learn more about Texas 4000 or see the different riders, check out their website.

