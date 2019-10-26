COLLEGE STATION, Texas — "Healthy plant, healthy planet, healthy people." That is the motto of Texas A&M's Plant Pathology and Microbiology Department. To keep the saying alive and well, a new building for the school is now open to help better conduct research and help students learn.

"People's expectations of agriculture is not just producing food, fiber and fuel, but its about making food that promotes human health, making food that has the smallest environmental footprint and having an agriculture system that is economically sustainable," said Dr. Patrick Stover, the vice chancellor and dean of Agriculture and Life Sciences. "Its going to be the challenges met here in this new building."

Plant pathology and microbiology tries to grasp the interactions between plants and microorganisms.

This new building will better house how faculty and students can do just that.

"They will be able to work more intimate and close basis with professors in high end research facilities," said Micheal Young, the president of Texas A&M. "Looking at exactly what are impacts on plants, what can we do about those impacts, how do we grow better plants, how do we protect plants."

With floors of labs, numerous lecture rooms and even a green house, the administration at a&m believe this new building is needed for how things are changing in the world environmentally.

"This place will be the place that lead the way in ensuring that we're able to continue having the kind of crops we need, the kind of plants that we need that are essential to our lives," Young said.

The hope is also that the new building will draw more students to study at Texas A&M. To help it continue being the leading agriculture school in the country.

"This is just going to enhance our stature as a leader in agriculture and life sciences and ensure we maintaining that leadership to come," Stover said.

