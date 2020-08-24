1,200 Aggies awarded 2.3M in scholarships from Texas A&M Foundation

Through the Endowed Opportunity Award and the Foundation Excellence Award, these students will now receive the financial support they need to attend Texas A&M.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Due to the generous donations of more than 600 individual, corporate and foundation members, the Texas A&M Foundation was able to award 1,200 Aggies over $2.3 million for their 2020-2021 school year.

Through the Endowed Opportunity Award and the Foundation Excellence Award, these students will now receive the financial support they need to attend Texas A&M.

According to a release from the Texas A&M Foundation, the Endowed Opportunity Award is a "four-year scholarship that supports deserving middle-income students who often miss out on other need-based funding but still require significant financial support to attend Texas A&M."

The Foundation Excellence Award "supports outstanding incoming students from historically disadvantaged groups often underrepresented in the Texas A&M student body, including minorities and those facing significant economic or educational hurdles."

This year, 125 incoming freshmen will receive EOAs while 149 incoming freshmen will receive FEAs.

“We want future generations to enjoy the same Aggie experience we did,” said Keith Carmichael, class of ’85, in the release. “I hope that, once they have had that experience, they take responsibility for ensuring the next generation gets the same opportunity,” said Scott Windrow, class of ’85.