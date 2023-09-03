A $20 million gift from a pair of Aggie alumni is helping support a new Texas A&M animal hospital

Dennis Clark '71 and Linda Clark '68 hope their gift will inspire and challenge others also to support the new facilities construction project.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Dennis Clark '71 and Linda Clark '68 have pledged $20 million through the Texas A&M Foundation to support the construction of a new Small Animal Teaching and Research Hospital.

"Dennis and Linda Clark, they're amazing people. They are so giving," Professor & Head College Of Vet Medicine, Jonathan Levine said. "They've had a deep bond with Texas A&M University and said it many times, TAMU was a big part of what helped propel Dennis to success."

The next-generation facility will replace the current small animal teaching hospital located at 408 Raymond Stotzer Pkwy. Additionally, the staff believe that the new addition will allow students, staff, and faculty in the veterinary medicine and biomedical sciences school to further elevate its already world-renowned veterinary medicine program.

"They're working in a facility that's very, very cramped right now. That makes it challenging for them to reach their full potential," Levine said. " I think the new hospital what it's going to allow our team to do is to be the best educators they can be."

Since it opened its doors in 1981, the current small animal teaching hospital has been providing services like dentistry and emergency medicine, orthopedics, and sports rehabilitation for furry friends in need from across the Brazos Valley.