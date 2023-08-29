Brand new Aggie Football exhibit is now open over at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library & Museum

On Monday morning the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library & Museum opened its brand new exhibit, "A Spirit Can Ne'er Be Told...A Century of Aggie Football".

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — On Monday morning, the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library & Museum opened the door to its brand new exhibit, "A Spirit Can Ne'er Be Told...A Century of Aggie Football" which explores the development of Texas A&M University’s football program.

“I'm very excited. It's been a long time in the making, about two and a half years until we can bring ourselves to this day," Museum Director Robert Holzweiss said. "We've had a lot of tremendous support from Texas A&M, George, and Barbara Bush Foundation, and a lot of individual donors have offered to provide us with some artifacts that I think the public will really enjoy.”

By using original artifacts, documents, photographs, and audiovisual materials, the library and museum have created an immersive experience for visitors to look at the teams' history from the very first game in 1894 to the current Jimbo Fisher era.

“A lot of effort went into the research and then of course the the installation went pretty quickly," Museum Communications and Marketing Director Amy Raines said. "We had Mandela disassembled leave, and then we had this exhibit come in and it's all been installed within the last couple of weeks. So very quick turnaround.”

According to the Director, President Bush was very much a fan of Texas A&M football. He attended games, practices, and even used to play golf with former Aggie Head Coach R.C. Slocum, so it was only right to include his impact in the showcase.

“President Bush was actually a fan of A&M football, a fan of Texas A&M University," Holzweiss said. "So it was natural to kind of think of it in those terms, and when we hit on football we're actually at a 100-year milestone in the football program 1922 to 2022.”