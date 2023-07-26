Acting Texas A&M president releases statement to students, faculty following recent controversies

"Texas A&M has weathered many storms over its 147-year history, and we’ll weather this one," Acting president, Gen. Mark Walsh said.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Less than a week after being named acting president of Texas A&M following the resignation of M. Katherine Banks, Gen. Mark Walsh has released a statement in regards to recent events involving the university that have attracted national attention and scrutiny.

Gen. Walsh's statement can be found below:

Members of the Aggie Family,

Howdy! When Chancellor Sharp called me last Thursday evening to ask if I would be willing to lead our university while a search is conducted to find the next president, I was stunned...and honored.

Texas A&M has been a part of my life for as long as I can remember. I'm the son of the proudest Aggie I ever knew, Mark A. Welsh Jr. '46; a brother to five Aggies, father to four Aggies; and grandfather to a member of the Class of 2025. Some of my earliest memories are of visiting Aggieland with my father to attend football and baseball games and Bonfire. In 2016, I was privileged to become dean of the Bush School of Government and Public Service. It was a wonderful opportunity to “answer the noble calling of public service,” as President George H.W. Bush so eloquently said. It was also a wonderful opportunity to serve this great university that I have come to love.



Remarkable things are happening every day across our campuses. That work must not slow down. As acting president, my primary responsibility is to ensure that all of you have what you need to keep moving forward in your efforts to help our students answer the call to a life of service, a life of distinction, a life of honor. I’m working hard to understand the next major decision points and gather the information that will allow me to best serve you and this institution. I believe strongly in both.

Texas A&M has been in the news lately, and not for the reasons we would like. But recent events and the accompanying commentary do not define us as an institution, nor do they undo the great work we see across this university every day. They should, however, remind us that living up to our core values is an ongoing commitment, as even esteemed institutions like ours must consistently confront and resolve challenges to uphold our status as a great university. Just to be clear on where I stand, I believe diversity in all its forms is a strength. I believe every Aggie must have a voice, that each of you is critically important to our success and that you deserve to be treated with respect. I think you also believe those things.

Texas A&M has weathered many storms over its 147-year history, and we’ll weather this one. The quickest way to get past it is to walk side-by-side and recommit to showing the world what it means to be an Aggie. I’m looking forward to the journey. Gig ‘em!

The university initially faced much controversy after Dr. Kathleen McElroy, a 1981 graduate of Texas A&M, backed out of an offer to become the university's new journalism director. It was later revealed by investigative outlets that outside parties had had an influence on the hiring of McElroy, which garnered outcry from Texas A&M faculty and eventually prompted José Luis Bermúdez, the interim dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, to step down.

Soon after, the Faculty Senate of the university held a meeting with then-president Banks in attendance, directly questioning her on the events that had conspired. Banks later stepped down, stating in her resignation letter that “The recent challenges regarding Dr. McElroy have made it clear to me that I must retire immediately."

However, another controversy surfaced on Tuesday, when it was revealed that respected opioid expert Joy Alonzo had been temporarily suspended following a lecture she had given at the University of Texas Medical Branch. A complaint was filed, and UTMB course leaders later sent an email to students, saying that Alonzo's comments "about Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick and his role in the opioid crisis" did not represent the opinion of the university.

It was not revealed what Alonzo had said that had allegedly sparked controversy. However, she was allowed to keep her job following an investigation by UTMB and Texas A&M.

Because of Chancellor John Sharp's direct contact with Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick regarding what Alonzo had said, the Texas A&M Faculty Senate has requested Chancellor Sharp's presence in a meeting, which could come as soon as Wednesday night, according to sources close to the situation.

Follow KAGS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube