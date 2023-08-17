Texas A&M Corps of Cadets welcomes 858 new cadets for 2023-2024 year

The number is a 20% increase compared to last year's incoming cadet class, according to the university.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M Corps of Cadets has welcomed 858 new cadets to campus for the 2023-2024 academic year, the largest class in the last five years.

The incoming class is made up of students who have transferred into the Corps of Cadets, as well as incoming first-year students at Texas A&M.

"The Corps of Cadets provides every student, no matter their goals, with a developmental experience that's like no other," said Brigadier General Patrick Michaelis '93, commandant of the Corps of Cadets on Texas A&M Today. "While we do leverage our military structure to foster the holistic growth of each cadet, we are preparing our students to lead at every level, whether that's in the public, private, military or non-profit sectors."

Last year, the Corps had an 82% retention rate, which was an 11% increase over the prior year, something Corps officials say is driven by cadet-led efforts in recruiting and retention.

The first day of fall classes for Texas A&M is slated for Monday, Aug. 21.