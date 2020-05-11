Aggies come together to help prepare the Bonfire Memorial

As the anniversary of Bonfire approaches, Texas A&M University Art Galleries are recruiting Aggies to help clean Bonfire Memorial.

BRYAN, Texas — If it is one thing we know for sure about Aggies, it’s that traditions are important. As the anniversary of Bonfire approaches, Texas A&M University Art Galleries are recruiting Aggies to help clean Bonfire Memorial.

“I think it’s really good to show my respect and come out here to do a little community service," said Allison Jedlickaa, class of 2023.

Many have signed up to get down and dirty to help clean the Bonfire Memorial for the Remembrance Ceremony that typically occurs every Nov. 18 at 2:42 am. The Traditions Council has not yet announced what the plans are for this year’s ceremony.

The Art Galleries are in charge of upkeep on pieces of art on the university’s campus. Something like Bonfire Remembrance is one of their larger projects, but also one of the most meaningful.

“Given the chance to volunteer for something they feel most passionate about is something most Aggies will jump on," said Amanda Cagle, the collections manager for Texas A&M University.

Clean up of the memorial is not limited to just students or Aggies. Anyone can sign up for the few spots open for Friday.

Over the next two days, volunteers are climbing ladders and crouching down to wash the granite and bronze portals that symbolize the 12 fallen Aggies.

On Nov. 18, 1999, at 2:42 am, the annual Bonfire collapsed claiming 12 Aggies' lives and injuring 27 others. Five years later, the Bonfire Memorial was dedicated on the exact location of where it fell.

“This is a way for us to just give back to the university," Jedlickaa said. "I find it very calming being out here and getting to meet new people.”

For several Aggies, like Ryan Odneal, they came out to volunteer by themselves.

“I jumped on the opportunity," said Odneal, part of the class of 2023. "I was like, ‘This is exactly what I want to do.’”

Connecting through traditions, like preparing Bonfire Memorial, he can walk away with new friends. As well as more of an understanding of the traditions and other’s paths to A&M.

“That’s the great thing about being an Aggie, it’s really easy to find things in common with everybody," Odneal said. “It’s something special that’s the only way to describe it.”