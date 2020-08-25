A&M coronavirus numbers now available to the public on their COVID-19 dashboard

Texas A&M currently reports 12.88 percent positivity rate on campus; 407 positive COVID-19 cases.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — As students have returned to Texas A&M, COVID-19 cases in the area have slightly increased.

Texas A&M Provost Carol A. Fierke said in a message to students that the university understands the importance of testing on campus and sharing the data with the community. That's why a COVID-19 dashboard is now accessible to the public, giving weekly updates on the spread of the virus on campus.

The data is being monitored daily by the university's administration, along with the Brazos County Health District.

Currently, 407 students, faculty, and staff have reported testing positive for COVID-19. The university's positivity rate is at 12.88 percent, slightly higher than Brazos County's 11.19 percent positivity rate.

Provost Fierke says they are monitoring the current situation very seriously. "We want our Aggie community to be safe. Each one of us can easily help and effectively minimize the spread of infection by wearing face coverings, physical distancing, staying home when sick, quarantining when exposed, assisting with contact tracing, and getting tested."