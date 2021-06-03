Aggie GLOW 5K returns this year; continuing to benefit others

Aggie Men's Club and Maggies are putting on their annual GLOW 5K this weekend. Proceeds will benefit Big Brothers, Big Sisters and Kairos in Guatemala.

BRYAN, Texas — Two Texas A&M organizations are teaming up to help others in the Brazos Valley and beyond. Aggie Men's Club and Maggies are putting on their annual GLOW 5K this weekend.

With the year the world's had, it’s something the groups didn’t think would be possible but are so grateful it can continue on.

“It's something unparalleled and unmatched, I am very excited," said Samantha Strickland, a GLOW 5K 2021 lead and a member of Maggies.

GLOW stands for 'Giving To Light Others’ Way.' The event started in 2005 and has become one of Texas A&M's biggest 5K fundraisers on campus. The two groups raise money for philanthropies that are near and dear to them.

This year, Maggies will benefit the Big Brothers, Big Sisters of the Brazos Valley while Aggie Men's Club will support Kairos Christian School in Ciudad Vieja, Guatemala.

“It’s just a great organization to get involved in and see the future of the community in these kids," Strickland explained about their decision to choose Big Brothers, Big Sisters. "We’re able to directly impact that in some way.”

"It’s a great reality check that is much needed I think for us. We are so blessed to be a part of it," said Will Lagenbahn, a GLOW 5K 2021 lead and member of Aggie Men's Club.

Since 2017, Aggie Men's Club has been able to make a couple of trips out to the Guatemalan school and help them serve the nearby community by building houses and delivering food. Hearing about the heightened struggles the Guatemalan town faces during the pandemic had motivated AMC to help.

"We think we’re struggling when the snow hits and we don’t have water, but when COVID hits Guatemala they’re struggling," said Luke Broussard, a volunteer with GLOW 5K 2021 and a member of Aggie Men's Club. "It means the world that we have the opportunity to do this and put something on.”

The 2020 Spring GLOW run was canceled because of safety concerns. While safety is still at the forefront and it may look different than in years past, organizers are excited to continue this Texas A&M tradition.

"There’s a lot of good that we are in a position to do, even as college students," Strickland said. "I’m hoping with GLOW there’s something, even if it’s really small, to do some help in the community."

GLOW 5K 2021 will be held in Tiffany Park in Bryan on Mar. 6 from 5 pm-9 pm.

People can register to race in-person at the park or they can choose to do the race virtually. Racers can sign up until 5:30 pm on the day of.

This year's race will split people up into different heats, so physically distancing is possible.

For more information and a way to register, click HERE.