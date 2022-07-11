Five-star linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. decommits from Texas A&M

The five-star linebacker announced that he would be decommitting from Texas A&M on Monday, Nov. 7.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M football program can't seem to catch a break.

A barrage of media attention over the past few weeks for all the wrong reasons has put the Aggie football program in a negative light from the outside looking in.

To make things worse, the Aggies' first five-game loss streak since 1980 following their 41-24 loss to the Florida Gators on Saturday, Nov. 5 where 31 players were unable to play due to a variety of reasons has put them in a do-or-die situation, requiring the battered and bruised A&M squad to win out every single match in the remainder of their season to qualify for a bowl game.

Now, a key asset of the 2023 A&M recruiting class has decommitted from the Aggies and is opening up his recruitment options.

Anthony Hill Jr. announced his decommitment from A&M Monday, Nov. 7 after being committed to Texas A&M since July, choosing the Aggies over the Texas Longhorns. He was the top rated linebacker in the 2023 recruitment class and is one of the highest rated players in the state of Texas.