Blinn College, Texas A&M School of Nursing to announce ASCEND Program

The program will allow Blinn students to earn their related Nursing associate and bachelor's degrees at a faster pace so they can enter the workforce sooner.
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Blinn College and the Texas A&M School of Nursing are partnering up to create a new program for nursing students that will allow prospective nurses to finish their educations quicker and enter the workforce sooner.

The program is called the Aggie Student-Centered Express Nursing Degree (ASCEND) Program, and is a partnership agreement that allows students to earn their Associate of Applied Science in Nursing from Blinn while also progressing towards their Bachelor of Science in Nursing at Texas A&M.

According to the release from Blinn Communications, the program will be unveiled at the Blinn RELLIS Administration Building on Thursday, March 2 at 1:30 p.m.

