Brazos County Commissioners reinstate Texas A&M Memorial Student Center as an early voting location

The news comes after months of pushback and vying from advocacy groups that have protested the MSC being removed as an early voting center in 2022.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas —

For a year, Texas A&M University students and community members have fought to be heard in an effort to have the Memorial Student Center reinstated as an early voting location.

Last summer in July county commissioners faced backlash after removing the MSC as an early voting location, with supporters of the location claiming it was an act of voter suppression.

"They have no consideration for us and it's very clear to us now that they're not gonna do anything for this election," Aggie graduate, Ishika Shah said back in September.

Fighting against the removal of the MSC, along with other voting advocacy groups like Move Texas, a student based organization, Texas Rising, and other voting advocacy groups alike, the tides have finally turned in the favor of those who want the MSC to be a voting location.

It's hard work that's finally paying off, according to Aggie student Brennen Cwatanaphol, with the reinstatement making the voting process easy for him and other voting adults alike.

"It's definitely a relief knowing that I don't have to go back to city hall to vote this year," he said. "Having it here just on a central location here on campus. And just as somebody's whose been organizing for this past year to try to get the location back it felt really really good."

It's another example of using your voice for change, Move Texas representative and Aggie graduate, Kristina Samuel said.

"Speaking up and speaking out works and rallying behind purpose and a good cause." she said. "I think we're all super proud of ourselves and the work that we're doing and we're now starting to reap the benefits of that."

Now, voting advocates hold a greater hope that voter turnout will be more impactful in future elections, including the 2024 presidential election.

"Hopefully the message is that things are often a little more involved than you might think but certainly your voice is important and I think it was heard this time," Precinct 2 Commissioner, Chuck Konderla said.