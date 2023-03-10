Oaxacan shoemakers to come to Bryan-College Station area for cultural exchange event, market

The Texas A&M Bush School and the International Artisan Market and Cultural Exchange Capstone will team up with DAVA Artisan Design to put their products on display.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The Texas A&M Bush School of Government and Public Service, the International Artisan market and Cultural Exchange Capstone, and a number of other partners are set to team up with DAVA Artisan Design to bring a group of indigenous women artisans from Oaxaca, Mexico to the Bryan-College Station area to showcase their products.

DAVA Artisan Design is a group of female indigenous artisans from Oaxaca, Mexico known for their world-class quality shoes. They plan to use their products to transform poverty into prosperity and sustain employment and economic autonomy in their local communities.

The Cultural Exchange Capstone has also teamed up with Vida Nueva, another women's cooperative that produces rugs, bags, pillowcases, and more on a foot loom. They fight for women's empowerment in their community by hosting workshops and skill development courses.

The full schedule of event days, times, and locations can be found below:

Sunday, March 19 from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.: Lake Walk Shops, 4414 Lake Atlas in Bryan

Monday, March 20 from 2 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.: Bush School Atrium Allen Building, 1004 George Bush Drive at Texas A&M University

Tuesday, March 21 from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.: Annenberg Conference Center, 1002 George Bush Drive at Texas A&M

Wednesday, March 22 from noon - 1:30 p.m.: Ag Life Sciences Center, 4180 Texas 6 Frontage Road in College Station

Wednesday, March 22 from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.: Arts Council of the Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 Frontage Road in College Station

Thursday, March 23 from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.: Forsyth Gallery at the Memorial Student Center (MSC), 275 Joe Routt Blvd at Texas A&M University

Saturday, March 25 from 8 a.m. - noon: Bryan Farmers Market, 500 North Main Street in Bryan

Additionally, the group will have four presentations on Texas A&M campus throughout the week. The info can be found below: