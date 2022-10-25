Bush Library 25th anniversary celebration to be held Friday, November 18

The event will take place all day on Friday, November 18, with fireworks, food trucks, bounce houses, and more available for those in attendance to enjoy.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The George Bush Presidential Library and Museum will be celebrating it's 25th anniversary on Friday, November 18.

The celebration will feature free admission to the Bush Library from 9:30 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. Additionally, beginning at 5 p.m., there will be other entertainment features including bounce houses, food trucks, fireworks, and free cake.

Beginning at 5 p.m., the entertainment lineup will include:

The Killer Dueling Pianos

The Texas A&M Women's Chorus

The Aggie Wranglers

The Singing Cadets

Lawn chairs and blankets may be brought, but pets and glass containers are prohibited at the event.

Those who wish to attend will need to enter through Research Park, as Barbara Bush Drive will be closed.