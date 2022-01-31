Texas A&M Chancellor John Sharp helps open TDEM's first space for the Strategic Texas Stockpile

This warehouse is the first of eight planned facilities to house protective equipment, machinery and testing materials.

SAN ANTONIO — Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp helped officially open the new Texas Division of Emergency Management's (TDEM) new Logistics and Distribution Warehouse in San Antonio Monday.

The warehouse was funded after the Texas Legislature set aside funding to TDEM to build a space for the Strategic Texas Stockpile. This stockpile includes personal protective equipment, testing materials and supplies that will help aid Texans as they continue to work through the COVID-19 pandemic and other disasters.

“Thanks to the forethought of state lawmakers, we will be prepared when the next pandemic or disaster hits,” Chancellor Sharp said. “The Texas A&M System and its newest agency, TDEM, are always ready to respond quickly, and, now, these warehouses will give us another resources to help our fellow Texans when they need us most.”

The Texas Legislature set aside $60 million for TDEM to manage the state's supply of medical resources. This facility is one of eight that are planned. It is 258,715 square feet and has 50 loading bays for trucks to unload and transport supplies.

Supplies that are stocked at this facility will be N95 masks, rubber gloves and hand sanitizer. There will also be forklifts and other machinery on hand to help transport the supplies.

TDEM is planning to build other warehouses in Houston, El Paso, Dallas - Fort Worth, Rio Grande Valley and others.