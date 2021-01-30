Commission of Diversity hopeful about direction Texas A&M is headed

The commission put together and released a new report. Criteria included community input, literature, reports, policies and a review of campus climate.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M Commission on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is hoping to build a better campus climate when it comes to more inclusion among faculty and students.

The two co-chairs on the commission, John Hurtado and Jimmy Williams, feel optimistic when it comes to the University System's plan of action in response to their newly released report.

"Do I think the University will be successful? Certainly, I do," said Williams.

The Board of Regents adopted a series of initiatives to address the diversity issues on campus Monday. It includes nearly $25 million in scholarships and a greater emphasis on recruiting minority students and faculty.

"I believe that they are a good set of initial conditions to move forward," said Hurtado.

When it comes to the issue of enrollment in minority racial groups, Williams believes it is due to the campus climate.

"It's just not as welcoming as it should or could be," William explained. "That is one of the objectives that we took on.”

Former Texas A&M President Michael Young created the commission in July. It was one of the first steps he took as a part of his 10 actions to improve campus climate.

Some of the biggest surprises to Williams and Hurtado were how passionate some of the members were. They said some of the harshest critics of the campus climate were some of the biggest supporters of Texas A&M.

"I started to see that this could be really good and work," Williams said. "We have honesty, transparency, expression and they still care about this place.”

The two co-chairs believe the 45 member commission was able to address different viewpoints regarding the diversity at Texas A&M. Williams calls it somewhat of an eye-opener to hear about the various frustrations and problems Aggies had.

“We had staunch defenders on some sides and we had others that were genuinely hurt from some of their experiences," Hurtado said.

Hurtado said one of his goals working with the commission was for members to have empathy and to listen to one another about their experiences as an Aggie.

“If you can't listen to each other, what hope do you have listening to others as we go on this fact-finding mission?" Hurtado said.

Hurtado believes the commission was successful in that.

Even though Hurtado and Williams are confident in the University's actions moving forward to better the diversity on campus, it will still be a process.

"Creating a community of environment is not a one-step, one-piece, a quick in-and-out solution. It's not. It is a journey," Williams said.