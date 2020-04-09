Committee named to search for new Texas A&M University President

The committee will find a minimum of three candidates, and Chancellor Sharp will refer one of them to the Texas A&M University System Board of Regents to be approved

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — On Wednesday, Texas A&M's President Michael K. Young announced he will be retiring from his role to pursue teaching and leading a new section of the Bush School of Government and Public Service. Now to actively search for a replacement, Texas A&M has created a 17-member committee to conduct a national search to find a successor to President Young.

“Selecting a university president for this great institution, particularly in these challenging times, is of paramount importance,” said A&M's Chancellor John Sharp. “I want to thank this committee for volunteering their time to this critical task. We want a president with superb academic credentials who recognizes and will maintain the special culture and traditions that make Aggies unique in the world.”

The search committee will find a minimum of three candidates, and Chancellor Sharp will refer one of them to the Texas A&M University System Board of Regents to be approved.

The committee will include:

Elaine Mendoza

Texas A&M System Regents Chairman

Tim Leach

Texas A&M System Regents Vice Chairman .

Susan Ballabina

Deputy Vice Chancellor

Chief Operating Officer for the Vice Chancellor of Agriculture and Life Sciences

Kristina Ballard

Staff Council President

Communications Specialist III, TAMU Engineering

Kathleen Gibson

Chair of Trustees

Texas A&M Foundation

Greg Hartman

Vice Chancellor for Strategic Initiatives

Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Texas A&M Health

Yava Jones-Hall

Associate Professor, Veterinary Pathobiology

Director of the Core Histology Laboratory

John Junkins

Distinguished Professor and Royce E. Wisenbaker Chair of Aerospace Engineering

Regents Professor; Director, Hagler Institute for Advanced Study

Jack Lafield

Board of Trustees

12th Man Foundation

Arvind Mahajan

Associate Dean, Mays Business School; Regents Professor; Presidential Professor for Teaching Excellence;

Piper Professor; Lamar Savings Professor of Finance

Cathy Mann

Chair, Board of Directors

Association of Former Students

Eric Mendoza

TAMU Student Body President

Mays Business School

Roderic Pettigrew

Chief Executive Officer of Engineering Health

Executive Dean for Engineering Medicine

Joe Ramirez

Brigadier General, (Ret.)

Commandant, Corps of Cadets

John Stallone

Professor, Vascular Physiology and Pharmacology

Faculty Senate Speaker

Jorge Vanegas

Dean, College of Architecture

Professor of Architecture

Karen Wooley

Distinguished Professor, Chemistry; W.T. Doherty-Welch Foundation Chair; Professor of Chemical Engineering, Materials Science and Engineering; Director, Laboratory for Synthetic-Biologic Interactions

James Hallmark

Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, will be the committee staff person and an ex-officio member.