Committee named to search for new Texas A&M University President

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — On Wednesday, Texas A&M's President Michael K. Young announced he will be retiring from his role to pursue teaching and leading a new section of the Bush School of Government and Public Service. Now to actively search for a replacement, Texas A&M has created a 17-member committee to conduct a national search to find a successor to President Young.
“Selecting a university president for this great institution, particularly in these challenging times, is of paramount importance,” said A&M's Chancellor John Sharp. “I want to thank this committee for volunteering their time to this critical task. We want a president with superb academic credentials who recognizes and will maintain the special culture and traditions that make Aggies unique in the world.”
The search committee will find a minimum of three candidates, and Chancellor Sharp will refer one of them to the Texas A&M University System Board of Regents to be approved.
The committee will include:
Elaine Mendoza
Texas A&M System Regents Chairman
Tim Leach
Texas A&M System Regents Vice Chairman .
Susan Ballabina
Deputy Vice Chancellor
Chief Operating Officer for the Vice Chancellor of Agriculture and Life Sciences
Kristina Ballard
Staff Council President
Communications Specialist III, TAMU Engineering
Kathleen Gibson
Chair of Trustees
Texas A&M Foundation
Greg Hartman
Vice Chancellor for Strategic Initiatives
Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Texas A&M Health
Yava Jones-Hall
Associate Professor, Veterinary Pathobiology
Director of the Core Histology Laboratory
John Junkins
Distinguished Professor and Royce E. Wisenbaker Chair of Aerospace Engineering
Regents Professor; Director, Hagler Institute for Advanced Study
Jack Lafield
Board of Trustees
12th Man Foundation
Arvind Mahajan
Associate Dean, Mays Business School; Regents Professor; Presidential Professor for Teaching Excellence;
Piper Professor; Lamar Savings Professor of Finance
Cathy Mann
Chair, Board of Directors
Association of Former Students
Eric Mendoza
TAMU Student Body President
Mays Business School
Roderic Pettigrew
Chief Executive Officer of Engineering Health
Executive Dean for Engineering Medicine
Joe Ramirez
Brigadier General, (Ret.)
Commandant, Corps of Cadets
John Stallone
Professor, Vascular Physiology and Pharmacology
Faculty Senate Speaker
Jorge Vanegas
Dean, College of Architecture
Professor of Architecture
Karen Wooley
Distinguished Professor, Chemistry; W.T. Doherty-Welch Foundation Chair; Professor of Chemical Engineering, Materials Science and Engineering; Director, Laboratory for Synthetic-Biologic Interactions
James Hallmark
Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, will be the committee staff person and an ex-officio member.
President Young will retire from his position effective May 31, 2021.