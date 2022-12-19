Brazos community shows solidarity in finding missing Texas A&M student

With the sudden disappearance of Tanner Hoang on Dec. 16, friends, family and community members are pouring out their support in hopes that Hoang can be found.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Thousands of people are coming together in hopes of trying to find missing Texas A&M student, Tanner Hoang.

Shortly after the 22-year-old was reported missing on Sunday, Dec. 18 by College Station Police, community members, including Hoang's family and friends, started a Facebook group to help with their mission.

It's called Finding Tanner Hoang, has over 5,000 members and counting at the time this article was published Monday night.

Police said Hoang was last seen around 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16 in the 900 block of Colgate Drive in College Station.

His family was in town that day and was supposed to meet him for lunch, but he never showed, police said. His father told police he texted his son earlier that morning, but it was left on "read" before his phone was turned off, police added.

Within the group, community members reported seeing video of his 2009 Lexus ES350 with Texas plates BS2C737 making a stop at a gas station in Caldwell. This tip was reported to authorities.

DPS confirmed on Monday that he made to Bastrop on Highway 21, but are still working on a direction once he got into Bastrop, Quan Hoang wrote in the group.

"DPS continues to work hard on the case with support from CSPD and all of you," Quan Hoang wrote. "Keep looking for the vehicle!!"

In addition to reporting tips, community members shared their condolences.

KAGSTV reached out to Quan Hoang and reported roommates for comment at the time this article was published, but we haven't heard back.

If you happen to spot Tanner or his vehicle or know any information related to his whereabouts, please contact the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.