Coors Light, Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea to be sold at Texas A&M Athletics facilities following new deal

A new Texas A&M-branded beer will also be developed and debuted as a part of the deal. The new beverage will be officially revealed later in the fall. Houston-based Karbach brewing company currently produces the 12th Man Lager, which has been sold at athletic events in the past.

"We are always looking for innovative opportunities to engage more Aggies and enhance the fan experience for the 12th Man at all of our venues and we are excited to partner with Coors Light, Twisted Tea and Kristen Distributing Company this fall," said Texas A&M Director of Athletics Ross Bjork in an announcement on 12thman.com. "This multi-year partnership will not only provide already great products to our fans but open new opportunities for the Molson Coors and Boston Beer families. Most importantly, we appreciate all three partners shared commitment to encourage fans to drink responsibly."