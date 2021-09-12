Couple donates $1 million to the Mays Business school at Texas A&M

Dr. Leonard L. Berry and the honorable Nancy Berry have established the Dr. Leonard L. Berry chair in services marketing through a $1 million gift to Texas A&M.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A Texas A&M faculty member for nearly 40 years and the former Mayor of College Station are giving back to the Mays Business School at TAMU in a big way.

Dr. Leonard L. Berry and the honorable Nancy Berry have established the Dr. Leonard L. Berry chair in services marketing through a $1 million gift to the Texas A&M foundation.

This endowed faculty chair will help attract and retain a leading senior faculty member. With his families generous donation there will always be a senior scholar, researcher and teacher in the mays business service marketing group.

"We believe in a service philosophy in our family," Nancy Berry said. "If we live in a community that we want it to be the best it can be, we need to work hard to make sure that happens. And I think this gift is an example of that."

The Berry's' gift is the first mays endowed chair established by a current mays faculty member.