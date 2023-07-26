Current and former Texas A&M students react to recent controversies involving the university

After weeks of controversy and media attention towards Texas A&M, we decided to head to campus and hear from students past and present about recent events.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — In the past two weeks, Texas A&M University has botched a high-profile hire, had its president resign, and suspended a professor on Tuesday after she was accused of criticizing Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick.

The Texas A&M University System said this in part in a statement sent to KAGS News, "It would have been irresponsible for us not to have looked into it. You can't ignore an allegation from another university."

"Politically, I definitely feel like A&M is a, you know, conservative school," A current Texas A&M student said. "I feel like they lean more towards Republicans if I'm being honest, like when it comes to elections."

The student that spoke to KAGS News did not wish to have her identity revealed due to fear of potential retaliation from those in power at A&M.

"I don't feel safe and I can say that with the complete and utmost confidence that if I was seen on a large scale given my political beliefs I would not be safe," they said.

Joy Alonzo, a professor at Texas A&M University's School of Pharmacy in Kingsville, was lecturing on the opioid crisis at the University of Texas Medical Branch when a student sitting in on the lecture accused her of criticizing Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.

This comes as the university is still recovering from national concerns that they allowed outside influences to thwart the hiring of Professor Kathleen McElroy.

"I think it did come at a bad time with the DEI initiative being canceled and things of that nature," 2023 graduate of Texas A&M Rebecca Reisinger said. "It doesn't look good for the university to do something like that, but I think the race card was also played by the other side."

Recently, the faculty senate at Texas A&M has sent a letter to System Chancellor John Sharp and Acting President Mark Welsh expressing concerns and requesting Sharp's presence in an upcoming meeting, which could be as soon as Wednesday evening.

