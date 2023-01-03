Texas A&M Physics professor makes appearance on Jennifer Hudson Show

Dr. Tatiana Erukhimova has captivated many in person and even more online through viral physics experiments, now landing a spot on the Jennifer Hudson Show.

LOS ANGELES, California — Physics is one of the sciences that explains everything that happens around us as human beings, be it on a large, small, microscopic, or even galactical scale.

However, Dr. Tatiana Erukhimova of the Texas A&M University physics department, who has gone viral on social media through fun experiments that show off physics concepts at work. Her videos have been recorded and posted by students on TikTok, with a select few garnering millions of views.

In fact, the Texas A&M Physics and Astronomy account on TikTok has gained over 1.4 million followers and over 27 million likes on the platform, and has also garnered both local and national attention. In November, Erukhimova was featured on Good Morning America, and recently made an appearance on the Jennifer Hudson Show.

Physics and @TAMUArtSci's Dr. Tatiana Erukhimova continue to amaze us!



Enjoy her explosive demonstration on the @JHudShow from earlier today! https://t.co/1c0GfsYPfB pic.twitter.com/AHDYAM4WSw — Texas A&M University (@TAMU) January 3, 2023

However, with the December 7 order from Gov. Greg Abbott that bans the use of the mobile application on government-issued devices in place, the social media account has refocused their efforts on growing their audience on other platforms, including Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter, with YouTube being the group's primary focus for content.