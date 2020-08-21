Exceptional Aggies: Pretty 'COOL' TAMU club making a difference with local students

COOL is working with teachers and families to provide resources for students.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — We’ve heard it many times, this next school year will be unlike any other before. As local districts get underway, a Texas A&M club is looking to help students thrive during this next year.

“To be honest I didn’t have the intention coming into college to start a club," said Jonathan Thomas, the president of COOL. "I’m just really passionate about kids and I love seeing them grow and learn.”

COOL stands for Creating Optimistic Outlooks on Learning.

Thomas and the other Aggies in the club want to instill a love for reading in elementary school students.

“We believe each child has a passion for learning and sometimes needs a little nudge in their path in life," said Blessina Babu, the vice president of COOL.

The club planned to work with local school districts in the Bryan/College Station area. They would have read with elementary school students one-on- one, and towards the end of the visit, COOL would teach the children life lessons to create leadership skills they could use throughout life.

That was the plan.

Because of COVID-19, COOL is not allowed to go into schools and work with students. So the club is now having to get creative about how they can accomplish their goal.

“We created an online newsletter that parents and teachers in school can sign up for," said Samira Islam-Mina, the director of communications for COOL.

Through this newsletter, people will have access to learning worksheets and other resources to help with lessons. Resources will also be provided for parents to help with at-home learning.

COOL is also expanding its reach to high school seniors to provide them with tips and feedback on college admissions essays.

The club has grown to 200 members so far, and they hope to see it continue to expand through the next year.

"We are just so grateful that so many kids and so many students want to be part of our organization," Babu said. "We are excited to help the Bryan/College Station area.”