Experts from Texas A&M share their thoughts on the future of ChatGPT

Recently artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT have been generating headlines and controversy across the globe.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — ChatGPT is an application trained to produce coherent texts based on your instruction in a prompt, and in many cases is written just as well as a human could.

"Many professors are concerned about ChatGPT and similar tools. How can we make sure that students write their essays?" Texas A&M Philosophy Professor Martin Peterson said. "We are I think, modifying the way we teach assignments that we asked our students to do for us."

Professor Peterson is even predicting teachers will ask students to no longer write essays outside of the classroom. Another issue relating to AI is bias and discrimination caused by statistics that are seen in our society.

"With these great powers that come with technologies like ChatGPT, there's also a great responsibility," Texas A&M Computer Science Professor Theodora Chaspari said. "We would like to be able to give our students the knowledge that these A.I. technologies have a very good, beneficial application potentially but they can also be used to harm people."

With this technology getting more advanced by the day, some have already called on the government to take a proactive stance and regulate AI.

Until then, it's up to the market to decide what will last.