REACH Project raising money to renovate campus essential worker's home

The organization said it needs to raise $9,000 to make the repairs to the long-term employee's home.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M custodial supervisor Mary Green has been serving the campus for more than 40 years. She is known to host Christmas toy drives, Thanksgiving meals and clothing drives. Many of these things she runs out of her home and now, Miss Mary is in need of some help.

Green has been living in her home in Bryan for more than 20 years. Her husband passed away a short time ago and she doesn't have the financial resources to make repairs to some of the damage in her home.

The REACH Project at Texas A&M is focused on helping the campus' essential workers. Executive Director Max Gerall said Green, who has spent a lifetime serving others, should get the help she needs. "We're hoping to help a woman renovate her house after seeing how she's spent years making a home for others," Gerall said.

The organization is working with others and started a GoFundMe to help with the expenses. Gerall said the groups need to raise at least $9,000 to make repairs to her bedroom and bathroom.

The loss of Green's husband has been hard for her family. It's been difficult for her children to cope with the loss.

“She has three adult children, two of which are special needs," Gerall said. "So when the husband passed, as you can imagine the frustration, the guilt, and the trauma."

With these renovations, Gerall said he is hoping Green can start a new chapter and have a new space for her to come home to. “If you can think about the thousands of lives she’s touched every year, for the past 40 years and the thousands of lives she’s going to touch moving forward, if we can be a small portion of that, it would be amazing."