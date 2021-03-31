x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Bryan's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Bryan, Texas | KAGSTV.com

Texas A M U

Dr. Kathy Banks confirmed as the next president of Texas A&M

Dr. Banks will assume her new duties on June 1.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents has confirmed Dr. Kathy Banks as the next President of Texas A&M University.

Banks will assume her new duties on June 1.

The Board chose Banks in a unanimous decision after Chancellor John Sharp recommended her for the position on March 3. 

Banks is currently the Vice Chancellor of Engineering and National Laboratories and dean of the Texas A&M College of Engineering. She has been with the University since 2011.

She is the second woman in the history of the University to hold the presidential title.

RELATED: Texas A&M names Dr. M. Katherine Banks as sole finalist for President

Related Articles