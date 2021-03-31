Dr. Kathy Banks confirmed as the next president of Texas A&M

Dr. Banks will assume her new duties on June 1.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents has confirmed Dr. Kathy Banks as the next President of Texas A&M University.

Banks will assume her new duties on June 1.

The Board chose Banks in a unanimous decision after Chancellor John Sharp recommended her for the position on March 3.

Banks is currently the Vice Chancellor of Engineering and National Laboratories and dean of the Texas A&M College of Engineering. She has been with the University since 2011.