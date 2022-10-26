Texas A&M Mays Business School to break ground on new Business Education Complex Friday, Oct. 28

The ceremony will begin at 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, with the new building expected to be completed in Spring 2025.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Mays Business School at Texas A&M announced Wednesday, Oct. 26 that a ground breaking ceremony would be held to commemorate the expansion of a new Business Education Complex (BEC).

The ceremony will take place on Friday, Oct. 28 at 2 p.m. and will feature speeches by Texas A&M University President M. Katherine Banks, recently retired Abrigo President and CEO Wayne Roberts, Texas A&M Student Body President Case Harris and Mays Interim Dean Ricky Griffin.