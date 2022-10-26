x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Texas A M U

Texas A&M Mays Business School to break ground on new Business Education Complex Friday, Oct. 28

The ceremony will begin at 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, with the new building expected to be completed in Spring 2025.
Credit: Texas A&M Today
A rendering of the new Mays Business Education Complex, expected to be completed by spring 2025.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Mays Business School at Texas A&M announced Wednesday, Oct. 26 that a ground breaking ceremony would be held to commemorate the expansion of a new Business Education Complex (BEC).

The ceremony will take place on Friday, Oct. 28 at 2 p.m. and will feature speeches by Texas A&M University President M. Katherine Banks, recently retired Abrigo President and CEO Wayne Roberts, Texas A&M Student Body President Case Harris and Mays Interim Dean Ricky Griffin.

A full gallery of renderings of the complex can be found here. You can also read the full announcement on Texas A&M Today here.

Follow KAGS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Texas A&M students say funding for busing isn't the best solution

Before You Leave, Check This Out