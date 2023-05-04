McFerrin Center For Entrepreneurship at Texas A&M hosts the fifth annual "Aggie Pitch"

"Aggie Pitch" day is the chance to see which current or former student's small business idea has what it takes to win big.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — "Aggie Pitch " is the university-wide business plan pitch competition modeled after the hit television series "Shark Tank" which is back for its fifth year.

"The vast majority of all new jobs are started by small businesses, and there is no better time than now to be launching those businesses," said McFerrin Center For Entrepreneurship Executive Director Blake Petty. "Solving a customer problem is the best chance for you not only to reach out to them but to make an impact on society and also do well for yourself."

Aggie Pitch serves as a networking opportunity for Aggie entrepreneurs, investors, and current and former students to make connections and support each other's businesses.

"My best piece of advice right now is to be bold, right? Take that courage and take that leap, to get involved. We invite you to get involved in the McFerrin Center, but there are many other resources and opportunities," Petty said. "Just don't sit at home thinking you've got to do this on your own. Reach out, find the network you will need to make you successful."

This year's competition awarded $35,000 in prize money and McFerrin Cup to different start-up companies. One of those winners was Katie Caldero, who wants to create a golf club company made for women by women.