Transition out of high school is a monumental moment for many people, but how has the pandemic changed that?

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Transitioning from high school to college is already a stressful moment, but what about doing it during the pandemic? Students, these past couple of years have had to adapt on the spot to many changes during the pandemic. Changes that can make taking that next step in life feel like a leap of faith.

According to high school senior and private school student Abraham Hassan, transitioning during global chaos can be nerve-racking.

This is Hassan's first time going to public school, getting into his first-choice college Texas A&M University.

"I'm looking forward to the change you know because I think I've learned a lot through the past few years, especially during COVID and that my personality has really changed as well. You know I'm just looking forward to meeting new people and exploring my interest." Hassan said.

Hassan has an unusual schooling experience because he did most of his schooling virtually. Hassan has asthma, which put him at high risk during the pandemic. But he didn't let that stop him, instead, he said he learned a lot from his experience and became more outgoing.

Hassan said he chose to go to A&M because of its STEM program and range of diversity, and that because of his schooling he has learned to handle a lot. Something that will come in handy during his time at A&M as a pre-med student where he will always be booked and busy.

At A&M's Student Success Center, Executive Director Dr. Jason Mastrogiovanni said that all transitioning students feel uneasy at first but A&M offers several resources to help.

"Realize that on this campus there are tons of people that want to help them. I think the biggest thing that I try to recommend for students is that they ask questions and talk to people," Dr. Mastrogiovanni said.

Abraham Hassan said despite his struggles and worries over the past two years he is looking forward to becoming a Texas A&M Aggie.