COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M University is wrapping up its spring semester this week.

Karissa McIntosh, aim’s Judicial Court Chief Justice said she gets sad at the end of spring semesters because she won’t be able to see her college friends for a little over 3 months.

“I love being at Texas A&M,” McIntosh said, “I love the hustle and bustle of things going around on campus and always having different things to do.”

Michael Bailey, a member of Class Councils said when the vaccine first came to campus, he was worried that it would only be offered to the first thousand people.

Bailey said when he found out the university was being allocated more, he was thrilled.

“You see these white tents pop-up all-over campus, so it kind of looks like a circus, Bailey said.

Bailey said when the COVID-19 tents were being set up, people had no clue what they were for.

“As time grew on, you started to realize, this is really nice, this is what A&M is doing for their students,” Bailey said.

Class of 2023 President Fawaz Sayed said he thinks the campus has become safer than last semester.

Sayed said he thinks Texas A&M is on the right track to bringing back in-person learning and he’s hopeful that things will go back to normal in the Fall.