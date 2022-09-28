Texas A&M's OPAS kicks off 50th season of performances

Executive Director of OPAS Anne Black said that there's been a lot of growth in Aggieland since she started working at OPAS 38 years ago.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — OPAS kicked off its 50th season of performances on Tuesday evening with Neil Berg’s 50 years of Rock ‘n’ Roll concert at the Rudder Theatre.

OPAS has been at the Texas A&M University for decades and has provided countless productions for the people of Aggieland. This year, the organization marked its 50th anniversary with a concert that showcased some of the biggest hits in Rock ‘n’ Roll with performers coming from New York City.

Neil Berg has been to OPAS before and decided to come back to showcase his appreciation for the music genre with songs including "We are the Champions", "A Piece of My Heart", and "Don’t Stop Believing", to name a few.

Anne Black, the Executive Director for OPAS, said that she’s worked in the organization for more than 38 years. Black claimed that there’s also been a lot of growth since she first started.

"I've been here a long time but the growth in the community, the growth in the student body, and the growth in our program is probably the biggest thing,” said Black.

OPAS will have a variety of shows throughout the year for those who are looking to see Broadway productions come to College Station. Among the shows will include "STOMP", "Anastasia", "My Fair Lady", and "Legally Blonde".