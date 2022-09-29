President Katherine Banks addresses University concerns, yet dodges controversy

Student organizations and PETA representatives have demanded a response from Banks after months of controversy. Their questions ultimately went unanswered.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — President Katherine Banks of Texas A&M University spoke for the first time in public during her State of the University address on Weds, Sept. 28.

On Wednesday, tons of student organizations such as Draggieland, Students for a Democratic Society, and PETA representatives showed up on Wednesday to demand answers from Banks.

In recent months, controversy has swirled around the university, from the decision to end the student-run newspaper, The Battalion, to a confederate soldier's statue not being removed from one of the central points of campus.

Back in February, TAMU students fought to keep the Battalion in operation, but failed. Additionally, the Sullivan Ross statue in the academic plaza came under scrutiny when a group of students made efforts to have the statue removed from campus due to Ross's ties to the Confederate army.

"80 percent of the black student population on campus wanted the Sullivan Ross statue either or completely remove it. It's now two years later, nothing's changed," said Draggieland president Frey Miller.

However, Banks approached things from a different angle, unveiling the School of Performance, Visualization and Fine Arts. She explained that the $5 million endowment will allow Texas A&M to build strong programs.

"To address this missing piece of our University we've created a new school of performance, visualization fine arts. Already through the support of a generous donor," Banks said.

However, despite continuous attempts to secure an audience with Banks, she still refused to answer any questions or agree to an interview with KAGS.

Fortunately, faculty member Dale Rice, who at one point felt excluded from these major campus decisions says Banks' State of the University address left him satisfied despite his past sentiments.

"I was pleased today to see that President Banks mentioned the importance, really speaking to those student concerns," said Rice.