"Racists are not welcome at Texas A&M"; Texas A&M addresses racism on campus

Chancellor John Sharp released a statement, saying "Racists are not welcome at Texas A&M".

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M President Michael K. Young announced plans to address racism on the university campus Wednesday afternoon.

In a release, he says he discussed “continued racism on the Texas A&M campus” with Chancellor John Sharp , and mentions social media posts, and shared emails from current and past students about their personal experiences on campus.

He then announces that he is immediately creating two task forces made up of current and former students, faculty, staff, and relevant subject matter experts to create “meaningful change” on campus. The task forces will be as follows:

A Task Force on Race Relations: This group will address racist behavior, from prevention to bystander intervention and campus climate.

A Commission on Historic Representations: This Commission will review statues, monuments, buildings and similar representations on campus and suggest appropriate courses of action with respect to each of them. This group will also be making recommendations on the Lawrence Sullivan Ross statue.

President Young believes both groups will bring a wide range of perspectives through their experience and expertise. In the next few days they will announce the membership process to join these task forces.