Robertson County continues mental health agreement with Texas A&M University Health Science Center

The Robertson County Commissioner's Court voted to approve continuing their telemedicine services agreement with Texas A&M University's Health Science Center.

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas — Since 2019, the Health Science Center at Texas A&M has provided free telehealth services to people living in Robertson County via a secure video platform.

"We have tChatidentifies, which is a program for schools. We have other grants like Teach and iTrust and they all have unique aspects that they play within our clinic," Psychologist at TAMU, Isaac Saldivar said. "We have an atmosphere of learning and an atmosphere of providing top-notch quality training."

Now with new financial backing and support, Robertson County inmates can participate in a new tele-behavioral care program.

"In particularly just within the jails when a lot of people have been hurting and don't know how to hold that trauma or heal it," said. "Just to have programs that go out into the communities that don't have access to and provide services is huge."

Saldiver and Texas A&M work with Burleson and Washington counties as well as Robertson where he leads the jail program to great success. There is currently an anger management group and a trauma and substance abuse group, each with around 10-12 people in them.